Sloppy Joe Casserole with Dinner Rolls

Rating: Unrated

Supper time doesn't get much better than this.

By Ali Ramee

Gallery

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Why not top a decadent casserole with sweet, buttery rolls? We took a mom-approved childhood favorite and remade it with a one-dish approach. The result is a Sloppy Joe Casserole that will go down as your family's new favorite weeknight dinner. It's cheesy, savory, a little sweet, and ready in just 30 minutes. The purpose of the oven portion of the process is just to melt the cheese and warm the roll topping, so keep a close eye to ensure you don't overcook. When digging in your fork (or spoon—if so inclined), you might be amazed to find a gooey layer of Cheddar cheese just beneath the topping. Let us tell you, this recipe is full of dinnertime surprises. We also mixed up a bit of yellow mustard and dill pickle relish in the filling to really take our sloppy joe casserole home. As for what type of dinner rolls to use, we opted for King's Hawaiian, but any type of pre-cooked roll will do. Make it a sloppy joe casserole with crescent rolls or sloppy joe casserole with biscuits, just make sure you add this one to the meal plan.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high. Add ground beef and 1 teaspoon of the salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer beef to a plate lined with paper towels. Discard drippings. Add onion, bell pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet, and cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, relish, Worcestershire, chili powder, cooked beef, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to skillet, and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, and simmer 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Top sloppy joe mixture with Cheddar cheese. Shingle rolls on top, and brush with melted butter. Bake in preheated oven until rolls are warmed through and cheese is melted, about 10 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/14/2021