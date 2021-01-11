Why not top a decadent casserole with sweet, buttery rolls? We took a mom-approved childhood favorite and remade it with a one-dish approach. The result is a Sloppy Joe Casserole that will go down as your family's new favorite weeknight dinner. It's cheesy, savory, a little sweet, and ready in just 30 minutes. The purpose of the oven portion of the process is just to melt the cheese and warm the roll topping, so keep a close eye to ensure you don't overcook. When digging in your fork (or spoon—if so inclined), you might be amazed to find a gooey layer of Cheddar cheese just beneath the topping. Let us tell you, this recipe is full of dinnertime surprises. We also mixed up a bit of yellow mustard and dill pickle relish in the filling to really take our sloppy joe casserole home. As for what type of dinner rolls to use, we opted for King's Hawaiian, but any type of pre-cooked roll will do. Make it a sloppy joe casserole with crescent rolls or sloppy joe casserole with biscuits, just make sure you add this one to the meal plan.