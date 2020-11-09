Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites
Everyone gets cookies for Christmas!
Recipe Summary
We firmly believe that baked goods make some of the best gifts, and these Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites are a great way to celebrate the season. These buttery sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth, and their miniature size makes them oh-so-addictive.
These itty-bitty gems look adorable packaged in a holiday tin. For the most even, round cookies, wrap each dough log in a sheet of parchment paper and press the paper around it to help shape the dough. This is a great all-purpose dough: You can slice your cookies thicker for more doughy cookies, and you can even forgo the log altogether and roll the dough out for cookie-cutter sugar cookies. Roll your slice-and-bake log in nonpareils or colored sprinkles for a festive touch.
This recipe sure does make a lot of cookies—about 8 dozen, to be precise. Drop off a tin of these miniature wonders to everyone on your list this year, from aunts and uncles to postal workers. Don’t need all 8 dozen at once? Stow one of the dough logs in the fridge and slice-and-bake when you’re fixin’ for a sweet treat (or entertaining last-minute guests).