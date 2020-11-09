Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites

Rating: Unrated

Everyone gets cookies for Christmas!

By Sarah Epperson

active:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
30 mins
cool:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
8 dozen
We firmly believe that baked goods make some of the best gifts, and these Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites are a great way to celebrate the season. These buttery sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth, and their miniature size makes them oh-so-addictive.

These itty-bitty gems look adorable packaged in a holiday tin. For the most even, round cookies, wrap each dough log in a sheet of parchment paper and press the paper around it to help shape the dough. This is a great all-purpose dough: You can slice your cookies thicker for more doughy cookies, and you can even forgo the log altogether and roll the dough out for cookie-cutter sugar cookies. Roll your slice-and-bake log in nonpareils or colored sprinkles for a festive touch.

This recipe sure does make a lot of cookies—about 8 dozen, to be precise. Drop off a tin of these miniature wonders to everyone on your list this year, from aunts and uncles to postal workers.  Don’t need all 8 dozen at once? Stow one of the dough logs in the fridge and slice-and-bake when you’re fixin’ for a sweet treat (or entertaining last-minute guests).

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg and vanilla extract; beat until fully incorporated, about 1 minute. Gradually add flour and salt, beating on low speed until combined, about 2 minutes. Shape dough into 2 (12- x 1-inch) logs.

  • Place sprinkles in a small, shallow, rimmed baking sheet. Roll each dough log in sprinkles, pressing gently to adhere. (Reserve any remaining sprinkles.) Wrap each log with plastic wrap; chill until firm, at least 2 hours or up to 2 days.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove 1 dough log from refrigerator, and unwrap. If needed, press some of the reserved sprinkles onto log to fully coat. Slice log into ¼-inch-thick rounds (you will have about 48 rounds). Arrange about 18 cookie rounds spaced 1 inch apart on prepared baking sheet. (Place remaining cookie rounds on prepared baking sheets, and place in refrigerator until ready to bake.) Bake cookies in 3 batches until edges are light golden, 9 to 10 minutes per batch. Remove from oven; cool on baking sheets 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks, and cool completely, about 20 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, remove second dough log from refrigerator, and repeat Step 3.

