We firmly believe that baked goods make some of the best gifts, and these Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites are a great way to celebrate the season. These buttery sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth, and their miniature size makes them oh-so-addictive.

These itty-bitty gems look adorable packaged in a holiday tin. For the most even, round cookies, wrap each dough log in a sheet of parchment paper and press the paper around it to help shape the dough. This is a great all-purpose dough: You can slice your cookies thicker for more doughy cookies, and you can even forgo the log altogether and roll the dough out for cookie-cutter sugar cookies. Roll your slice-and-bake log in nonpareils or colored sprinkles for a festive touch.