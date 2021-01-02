When you’re looking to get your protein in but want a lighter option, salmon is a great dinner choice. The lean fish is known as a fantastic source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. There are so many ways to prepare this fish, from grilling to oven-roasting, but our new favorite is this Salmon With Pineapple-Pepper Salsa And Coconut Cauliflower Rice.

This dish combines tropical flavors like coconut and pineapple with fresh cilantro and lime juice, transporting you right to the beach locale of your dreams. The salmon is prepared simply, seasoned only with salt and pepper and pan-seared, really allowing the dynamic flavors of the coconut rice and salsa to shine. The Pineapple-Pepper Salsa could hold even its own as an excellent appetizer, served with tortilla chips, or as a topping for tacos or burrito bowls. Toasted coconut chips add a crunch and a pop of sweetness to the fish, playing off the coconut milk in the cauliflower rice. You can absolutely substitute cauliflower rice for your favorite short-grained rice.