Skirt Steak and Cauliflower Rice with Red Pepper Sauce Recipe
No longer just a trend, cauliflower "rice" crumbles can be found in many grocery stores and you no longer have to make your own. They make a tasty (and low-carb) substitute for grains. Five minutes should be plenty of time for the cauliflower rice to cook. Make sure it's tender, not mushy or al dente; taste it to check for doneness. Paired with skirt steak and a flavorful red pepper sauce, this meal is great for any night of the week. It all comes together in 40 minutes. Your family will love this one-bowl meal and request it for dinner often.