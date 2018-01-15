Skirt Steak and Cauliflower Rice with Red Pepper Sauce Recipe

No longer just a trend, cauliflower "rice" crumbles can be found in many grocery stores and you no longer have to make your own. They make a tasty (and low-carb) substitute for grains. Five minutes should be plenty of time for the cauliflower rice to cook. Make sure it's tender, not mushy or al dente; taste it to check for doneness. Paired with skirt steak and a flavorful red pepper sauce, this meal is great for any night of the week. It all comes together in 40 minutes. Your family will love this one-bowl meal and request it for dinner often.

By Karen Rankin

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine roasted bell pepper, shallot, chile, garlic, paprika, 1 tablespoon of the vinegar, 2 tablespoons of the oil, and 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt in a food processor. Process until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides of the bowl, if needed.

    Advertisement

  • Pat steak dry; sprinkle both sides with pepper and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add steak to skillet; cook to desired degree of doneness, 4 to 5 minutes per side for medium. Transfer  to a cutting board; let rest 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, chop scallions, keeping white and green parts separate. Wipe skillet clean. Heat 3 tablespoons of the oil in skillet over high. Add white scallion parts; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, 2 minutes. Add riced cauliflower and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until cauliflower is tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in parsley.

  • Whisk together remaining 1 teaspoon each of oil and vinegar in a bowl. Add arugula; toss to coat. Cut steak across the grain into thin slices.

  • Divide cauliflower rice evenly among 4 bowls; top with steak, arugula, and sauce. Sprinkle with green scallion parts.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/05/2022