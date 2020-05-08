Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo Recipe

You're destined to love this shrimp dish. It utilizes orzo, a fresh ingredient we love for summer suppers that's also so refreshing and light in this recipe. You'll be surprised at how simple it is to put together this skillet shrimp dish. It uses lots of pantry staples, so the only ingredient you'll probably need to source specially is the shrimp. The fresh shrimp is a true beach delicacy, and it pairs perfectly with plump, perfectly seasoned orzo pasta. It's equal parts refreshing and rich, which is our ideal balance for a seafood dish. A shower of fresh herbs—we like dill and parsley here—tops it when you're ready to serve. Eleven ingredients, and you're on your way. This is an easy recipe, but the final result is a real showstopper, which makes it perfect to serve up for a party or for dinner on the patio. Beach breezes optional.

By Liz Mervosh

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice dark green scallion tops to equal 1/4 cup; slice light green and white bottoms to equal 1/2 cup. Set aside, keeping scallion parts separate. (Reserve the remaining scallions for another use.) Toss together shrimp, lemon zest, and 1/2 teaspoon of the kosher salt in a large bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large, deep skillet over medium. Add garlic and scallion bottoms. Cook, stirring often, until translucent, 3 minutes. Add orzo; cook, stirring often, until lightly toasted, 2 minutes. Stir in wine. Cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add stock and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a simmer over medium-high.

  • Cover and reduce heat to low. Cook, undisturbed, until orzo is tender, about 12 minutes, adding shrimp during final 3 minutes of cook time. Remove pan from heat. Sprinkle evenly with scallion tops, parsley, and dill.

