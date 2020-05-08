Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo Recipe

You're destined to love this shrimp dish. It utilizes orzo, a fresh ingredient we love for summer suppers that's also so refreshing and light in this recipe. You'll be surprised at how simple it is to put together this skillet shrimp dish. It uses lots of pantry staples, so the only ingredient you'll probably need to source specially is the shrimp. The fresh shrimp is a true beach delicacy, and it pairs perfectly with plump, perfectly seasoned orzo pasta. It's equal parts refreshing and rich, which is our ideal balance for a seafood dish. A shower of fresh herbs—we like dill and parsley here—tops it when you're ready to serve. Eleven ingredients, and you're on your way. This is an easy recipe, but the final result is a real showstopper, which makes it perfect to serve up for a party or for dinner on the patio. Beach breezes optional.