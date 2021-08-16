Skillet-Roasted Carrots

Celebrate a fresh bounty of rainbow carrots.

By Jasmine Smith

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

This season, we're loving multi-colored carrots. Most people associate these root vegetables with spring, but gardeners know the sweetest ones are harvested in fall, when the weather turns cooler. Look for multi-colored bunches at the farmers' market; they're an easy way to brighten up meals.

This simple recipe for Skillet-Roasted Carrots makes for a quick, elegant side dish. We love the classic combination of carrots and honey, but this recipe gives the pairing a new twist. The carrots cook in just 10 minutes, then get coated in a shiny sauce of apple cider vinegar and honey. The sweet-and-sour carrots are tender, but still hold their shape; thyme leaves add a nice boost of freshness. This method for skillet carrots can be used for different flavor variations—try this quick sauté with garlic and an herby breadcrumb topping.

Save some time in your prep. If the carrots are scrubbed clean, you don't need to peel them, especially if they are small.

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add rainbow carrots. Sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until carrots are browned in spots and tender-crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Add apple cider vinegar and honey to skillet. Cook, stirring often, until liquid is syrupy and carrots are evenly coated, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and sprinkle with fresh thyme leaves. Serve immediately. 

