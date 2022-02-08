Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel

Crisps come in many flavors, but rhubarb might be our new favorite.

By Ann Taylor Pittman
Southern Living, March 2022

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

15 mins
40 mins
20 mins
1 hr 15 mins
8
Tart rhubarb pairs particularly well with sweet strawberries, a combination that we make the most of in this recipe for Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel. This spring dessert is elegant enough to be on a restaurant menu, but it's shockingly easy to make in a home kitchen. With just 10 minutes of active time, this strawberry rhubarb crisp does most of the work on its own, as all the components cook and mingle in the oven.

If using frozen rhubarb, be sure to pat it dry after thawing to remove the excess moisture. Marcona almonds make the streusel buttery and rich, but you can use regular almonds instead. If the nuts are unsalted, add 1/4 teaspoon of salt with the oats. Try not to chop the almonds too finely—a medium chop is ideal, lending lots of crunch without overwhelming the delicate filling. The brown sugar-almond streusel adds a warm spice that rounds the dessert out—with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it's sheer perfection.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together oats, almonds, brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Microwave 6 tablespoons of the butter in a small microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted, about 60 seconds. Drizzle melted butter over oat mixture; stir until fully moistened. Set aside.

  • Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet (or other ovenproof skillet) over medium-high. Add rhubarb; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in strawberries. Sprinkle with granulated sugar and cornstarch; stir gently to combine. Sprinkle evenly with oat mixture. 

  • Transfer skillet to preheated oven; bake until filling is bubbly and streusel is browned, about 40 minutes. Let stand until slightly cooled, 20 to 30 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

