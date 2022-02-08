Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel
Crisps come in many flavors, but rhubarb might be our new favorite.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Tart rhubarb pairs particularly well with sweet strawberries, a combination that we make the most of in this recipe for Skillet Rhubarb-Strawberry Crisp with Salted-Almond Streusel. This spring dessert is elegant enough to be on a restaurant menu, but it's shockingly easy to make in a home kitchen. With just 10 minutes of active time, this strawberry rhubarb crisp does most of the work on its own, as all the components cook and mingle in the oven.
If using frozen rhubarb, be sure to pat it dry after thawing to remove the excess moisture. Marcona almonds make the streusel buttery and rich, but you can use regular almonds instead. If the nuts are unsalted, add 1/4 teaspoon of salt with the oats. Try not to chop the almonds too finely—a medium chop is ideal, lending lots of crunch without overwhelming the delicate filling. The brown sugar-almond streusel adds a warm spice that rounds the dessert out—with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, it's sheer perfection.