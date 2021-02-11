Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon

This colorful radish dish will brighten any weeknight dinner table.

By Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

15 mins
15 mins
6
Radishes don't always get the love and respect that they deserve. Up until now, you may have only sampled raw radishes as a garnish on tacos or sliced thinly in a slaw. In reality, radishes are supremely versatile—sure, they provide a lovely crunch when eaten raw on a salad or a crudité platter, but they take on a more complex flavor when cooked. That's why we're here to introduce you to the wonder that is sautéed radishes.

We see radishes—which carry a very mild flavor on their own—as a blank canvas, perfect for experimentation. This light side abides by the "less is more" policy, only calling for a few additional ingredients to brighten up this light vegetable. Shallots, orange zest, sherry vinegar, and fresh tarragon bring a pop of sweet-and-sour brightness to this side, perfect for the spring or summer months. Cooking the radishes in the skillet makes the vegetables extra-tender; they absorb all the flavors of the orange juice and vinegar well. As an added bonus, the whole dish totals 85 calories. 

These sautéed radishes would make a lovely side for an Easter buffet, but they're so easy to throw together that this dish is achievable on even the busiest weeknights. Once you learn the basic method for how to cook radishes, feel free to mix up the herbs or try out another type of citrus. Lemon-rosemary radishes? Sounds divine.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add radishes and sliced shallots. Sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until radishes are browned in spots and tender-crisp, 8 to 10 minutes. Add fresh orange juice and sherry vinegar. Cook, stirring and scraping bottom of skillet to release browned bits, until syrupy, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in grated orange zest and chopped fresh tarragon. Serve immediately.

