Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon

Radishes don't always get the love and respect that they deserve. Up until now, you may have only sampled raw radishes as a garnish on tacos or sliced thinly in a slaw. In reality, radishes are supremely versatile—sure, they provide a lovely crunch when eaten raw on a salad or a crudité platter, but they take on a more complex flavor when cooked. That's why we're here to introduce you to the wonder that is sautéed radishes.

We see radishes—which carry a very mild flavor on their own—as a blank canvas, perfect for experimentation. This light side abides by the "less is more" policy, only calling for a few additional ingredients to brighten up this light vegetable. Shallots, orange zest, sherry vinegar, and fresh tarragon bring a pop of sweet-and-sour brightness to this side, perfect for the spring or summer months. Cooking the radishes in the skillet makes the vegetables extra-tender; they absorb all the flavors of the orange juice and vinegar well. As an added bonus, the whole dish totals 85 calories.