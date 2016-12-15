Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs Recipe

Our Test Kitchen has created dozens and dozens of recipes for macaroni and cheese over the years and this is one of our favorite versions yet. The secret is three kinds of cheese (Cheddar, Velveeta, and whole-milk ricotta) and a generous amount of mayonnaise, which gives it a creamy texture and a slight tanginess. Then, the pasta is topped off with buttery breadcrumbs and baked in a skillet for an ooey, gooey texture and slightly crisp edges. Even though you'll be tempted to grab a spoon as soon as it leaves the oven, be sure to let the mac and cheese stand for five to 10 minutes so it can cool to the perfect temperature.