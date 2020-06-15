Skillet-Fried Peaches

Apples aren't the only fruit that can be fried in a skillet. These buttery peaches make an amazing topper for homemade ice cream (now is the perfect time to pull out that ice cream freezer), a classic pound cake, or both. A dash of peach schnapps deepens the flavor of the fruit and adds a little kick. (Bourbon, rum, or brandy will also work well.) Or skip the alcohol completely and use the same amount of vanilla extract. Make sure your peaches are ripe but just a little firm. If they are too soft, they will simply turn to mush as they cook down. Five medium sized sliced peaches should yield about 6 cups. Peel them before slicing if you wish, although many people eat the skin as well as the fruit. If you prefer skins-off, check out this easy method for peeling peaches.After slicing your peaches, gently toss them with lemon juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Melt butter (you can use salted or unsalted) and sugar in a skillet and stir the mixture until it is bubbly. Stir in the peaches and cook until the peaches have softened, and the lovely syrup has thickened. Add the liquor or vanilla, let the mixture stand a few minutes, then dig in. Spoon it over cake, yogurt, ice cream, or eat it straight out of the pan – it is that good.