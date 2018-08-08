Skillet Enchiladas Suizas Recipe
Our easiest enchiladas ever.
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Recipe Summary
No filling. No rolling. These are our easiest enchiladas ever. Serve this crowd-pleasing skillet supper straight out of the skillet and let everyone add their own toppings for a fun family dinner. Lime wedges, thinly sliced radishes, crumbled cotija cheese, sliced scallions, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeño slices are all tasty additions.
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Top Your Own: Set out an assortment of flavorful fixings, such as thinly sliced radishes, crumbled Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeño slices.