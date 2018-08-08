Skillet Enchiladas Suizas Recipe

Rating: Unrated

Our easiest enchiladas ever.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 6
No filling. No rolling. These are our easiest enchiladas ever. Serve this crowd-pleasing skillet supper straight out of the skillet and let everyone add their own toppings for a fun family dinner. Lime wedges, thinly sliced radishes, crumbled cotija cheese, sliced scallions, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeño slices are all tasty additions.

Directions

  • Preheat broiler to HIGH. Place oil in a medium-size cast-iron skillet, and heat over medium, swirling to coat. Add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and cumin. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in drained tomatoes and salsa. Simmer over medium-low, stirring often, until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

  • Remove skillet from heat. Stir in chicken, crema, tortillas, and ½ cup of the Monterey Jack cheese. Top evenly with remaining 1 ½ cups cheese.

  • Transfer skillet to preheated oven, and broil until cheese is lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Top with avocado, and sprinkle with cilantro leaves.

Top Your Own: Set out an assortment of flavorful fixings, such as thinly sliced radishes, crumbled Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeño slices.

© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/23/2021