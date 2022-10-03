Skillet Baked Almond-and-Banana Oatmeal

Jump to recipe

If we're being honest, oatmeal isn't the most exciting breakfast food. What it lacks in glamor it more than makes up for with its comforting and hearty flavor.

This version is a new take on the classic. Baked instead of made on the stovetop, this oatmeal skillet slices into wedges and can be enjoyed warm or cooled for a firmer texture that makes it easy to pack in a container for eating on the go. Loaded with bananas and almond butter, you can feel good about packing in some protein and nutrients before rushing off to school or work.

And much like a regular bowl of oatmeal, this recipe is all about the toppings. We suggest finishing with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey, but other fresh fruit such as berries would work beautifully, as would apples and pears. A sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon or a maple syrup drizzle instead of honey are also fun ways to mix it up. The possibilities are endless, so you won't be bored by oatmeal for breakfast yet again.