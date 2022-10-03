Food and Recipes Recipes Skillet Baked Almond-and-Banana Oatmeal This fruity baked oatmeal is a wholesome way to start your day. By Nicole Hopper Published on October 3, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 6 Jump to recipe If we're being honest, oatmeal isn't the most exciting breakfast food. What it lacks in glamor it more than makes up for with its comforting and hearty flavor. This version is a new take on the classic. Baked instead of made on the stovetop, this oatmeal skillet slices into wedges and can be enjoyed warm or cooled for a firmer texture that makes it easy to pack in a container for eating on the go. Loaded with bananas and almond butter, you can feel good about packing in some protein and nutrients before rushing off to school or work. And much like a regular bowl of oatmeal, this recipe is all about the toppings. We suggest finishing with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey, but other fresh fruit such as berries would work beautifully, as would apples and pears. A sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon or a maple syrup drizzle instead of honey are also fun ways to mix it up. The possibilities are endless, so you won't be bored by oatmeal for breakfast yet again. Ingredients 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing 2 very ripe large bananas 1 large egg 2 ½ cups whole milk ⅓ cup almond butter 1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon, plus more for sprinkling 1 tsp. baking powder ¾ tsp. honey, plus more for drizzling ½ tsp. kosher salt 2 ½ cups uncooked old-fashioned regular rolled oats ½ cup sliced almonds Sliced bananas Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with butter. Mash bananas in a large bowl until almost smooth. Whisk in egg, milk, almond butter, cinnamon, baking powder, honey, salt, and melted butter until well combined, and stir in oats. Quickly pour mixture into prepared skillet, and sprinkle sliced almonds evenly over top. Bake in preheated oven until oatmeal is set and top is lightly golden, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool 5 minutes. Garnish with sliced bananas. Then sprinkle with additional cinnamon and drizzle with additional honey. Print