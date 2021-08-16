This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. And with this one, the secret is in the name: This really is the Simplest Pear Tart.

If you're new to fall baking, consider this rustic pear tart your introduction. We've taken a number of steps to ensure that this tart is as simple as can be. No need to fuss around with homemade pastry: For this easy pear tart, we use pre-made frozen puff pastry sheets. The frozen pastry gives the tart a lovely lift and flaky layers with minimal hassle. We keep it just as simple with the topping, which is primarily composed of thinly-sliced pears. This recipe calls for Bosc pears. A firm, honey-sweet pick, it's good for baking. Press near the stem end of fruit to check it for ripeness.