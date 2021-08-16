Simplest Pear Tart

Rating: Unrated

It might be simple, but that doesn't mean it won't impress.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
9
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This fall, we're shining a light on one of the most underrated fall fruits: Pears. Apples have historically gotten all of the attention, but these fall fruits are just as sweet. And with this one, the secret is in the name: This really is the Simplest Pear Tart.

If you're new to fall baking, consider this rustic pear tart your introduction. We've taken a number of steps to ensure that this tart is as simple as can be. No need to fuss around with homemade pastry: For this easy pear tart, we use pre-made frozen puff pastry sheets. The frozen pastry gives the tart a lovely lift and flaky layers with minimal hassle. We keep it just as simple with the topping, which is primarily composed of thinly-sliced pears. This recipe calls for Bosc pears. A firm, honey-sweet pick, it's good for baking. Press near the stem end of fruit to check it for ripeness.

Baking the pastry with pears for first 15 minutes gives the pastry a chance to bake without burning the glaze. Adding the glaze during the last 15 minutes of cooking keeps the tart nice and shiny. This tart would be excellent served with a cup of coffee.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll puff pastry sheet into a 12-inch square on a lightly floured surface. Transfer to baking sheet. Arrange pears in 1 layer over pastry, leaving a 1-inch border.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl until combined. Brush egg mixture over pastry. Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes.

  • Stir together syrup, melted butter, and nutmeg in a small bowl. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the syrup mixture. Remove pastry from oven; brush with remaining syrup mixture. Bake at 350°F until deep golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Remove from oven; brush with reserved 2 tablespoons syrup mixture. Cool slightly on pan, 5 to 10 minutes. Sift powdered sugar over tart just before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/17/2021