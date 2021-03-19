Simple Pan-Seared Fish

Looking for a surefire way to get an impressive dinner on the table in a snap? Let us introduce you to the concept of a simple seafood supper. While we love a good roast chicken or pasta casserole, fresh fish is wonderfully light, nutritious, and—best of all—cooks in no time.

Cooking fish may seem intimidating at first; that's why we're bringing you this simple pan-searing method which works for a variety of white fish, from grouper to cod to red snapper. In fact, you can make this recipe with any thick fillets from white-fleshed fish. Once you learn how to pan-sear fish, you'll be creating five-star, restaurant-worthy dishes in your home kitchen in no time. We love to pair this fish with a simple, vibrant pea salad, but feel free to get creative based on what's in season.

A few tips from our Test Kitchen to help you master this technique: When possible, buy your fish fresh at the seafood counter; frozen fish tends to be more watery. Let the fish rest for 10 minutes before cooking to allow any juices to seep out. Lastly, use a nonstick skillet to make the fish easier to sear.