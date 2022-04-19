Sidney's Potato Salad
Super-creamy and slightly-tangy makes for the perfect bite.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
It's not a party without potato salad. This dish is practically required at any backyard barbecue, cookout, or picnic, particularly in the summer months.
Baby gold potatoes have a thin skin and buttery flavor, making them perfect for potato salad. Boiling the potatoes with aromatics and salt imparts an extra boost of flavor and seasons them all the way through. The combination of mayonnaise and sour cream in the dressing gives the potato salad a super-creamy mouthfeel and a slight tang, which keeps it from feeling too heavy. Apple cider vinegar works towards this goal, too, bringing an extra note of acid to the party. Crunchy celery and a mix of herbs cut through the creaminess of the potato salad, imparting a touch of freshness. Potato salad is even better after it chills overnight—this one will keep chilled for up to three days.
We've published plenty of recipes for potato salad over the years, from Garden Potato Salad to Cajun Potato Salad, but sometimes—as the saying goes—the oldies really are the goodies. This recipe for Sidney's Potato Salad comes from the Southern Living Party Cookbook, published in 1972. Originally conceived as a handbook for the Southern host who wants to entertain well and still enjoy the party, many of the recipes in this storied cookbook still resonate today. One taste of this potato salad and you'll agree.