Sidney's Potato Salad

Super-creamy and slightly-tangy makes for the perfect bite.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

cook:
15 mins
cool:
10 mins
chill:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 50 mins
active:
25 mins
Servings:
6
It's not a party without potato salad. This dish is practically required at any backyard barbecue, cookout, or picnic, particularly in the summer months.

Baby gold potatoes have a thin skin and buttery flavor, making them perfect for potato salad. Boiling the potatoes with aromatics and salt imparts an extra boost of flavor and seasons them all the way through. The combination of mayonnaise and sour cream in the dressing gives the potato salad a super-creamy mouthfeel and a slight tang, which keeps it from feeling too heavy. Apple cider vinegar works towards this goal, too, bringing an extra note of acid to the party. Crunchy celery and a mix of herbs cut through the creaminess of the potato salad, imparting a touch of freshness. Potato salad is even better after it chills overnight—this one will keep chilled for up to three days.

We've published plenty of recipes for potato salad over the years, from Garden Potato Salad to Cajun Potato Salad, but sometimes—as the saying goes—the oldies really are the goodies. This recipe for Sidney's Potato Salad comes from the Southern Living Party Cookbook, published in 1972. Originally conceived as a handbook for the Southern host who wants to entertain well and still enjoy the party, many of the recipes in this storied cookbook still resonate today. One taste of this potato salad and you'll agree.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine halved potatoes, bay leaf, parsley sprigs, peppercorns, kosher salt, and reserved celery tops in a large saucepan. Add 1 quart cold water to potatoes, adding additional water as needed to cover potatoes by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are fork-tender, 15 to 18 minutes. Drain. Let cool for 10 minutes. Discard bay leaf, parsley sprigs, peppercorns, and celery tops.

  • While potatoes are boiling, stir together mayonnaise, sour cream, scallions, tarragon, apple cider vinegar, seasoned salt, garlic salt, black pepper, chopped parsley, and chopped celery in a large bowl. 

  • Add potatoes to mayonnaise mixture, and stir until well combined. Cover and chill at least 1 hour or up to 2 days. Just before serving, season to taste with additional kosher salt. Stir well. Garnish with additional sliced scallions. 

