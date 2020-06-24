Shrimp Scampi Linguine

As decadent as it is simple, our Shrimp Scampi Linguine goes from prep to platter in a tight 15 minutes—a go-to for both weeknight dinners and last-minute entertaining. Another time saving tip: Use the same skillet to cook the shrimp and sauté the aromatics (garlic, red pepper) to reduce cleanup time.This staple of red-checkered tablecloth restaurants capitalizes on the simple union of briny shrimp and garlicky white wine butter sauce. When cooking shrimp, be sure not to overcook; one minute per side should suffice. Serve immediately with a generous sprinkle of chopped parsley and lemon zest for a restaurant-worthy presentation."Scampi" technically refers to a crustacean more commonly known as langoustines, a crayfish look-alike with a sweet flavor profile reminiscent of lobster. But in the U.S., it's synonymous with everyone's favorite shellfish. When Italian immigrants brought scampi's butter-and-garlic preparation method to the U.S., they swapped in more readily available shrimp. The pasta element was also added in American preparations, and thus a quintessential seafood pasta came into the Italian-American canon.

By Marge Perry and David Bonom

Recipe Summary

cook:
15 mins
total:
23 mins
prep:
8 mins
Yield:
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta in boiling salted water according to package directions; drain.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of shrimp, and cook 1 minute on each side or until opaque. Transfer shrimp to a plate, cover, and keep warm. Repeat with 1 tablespoon oil and remaining shrimp.

  • Melt butter over medium heat in same skillet. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, garlic, and red pepper; sauté 3 minutes or until garlic starts to brown. Stir in cooked shrimp, parsley, lemon zest and juice, and salt; cook 1 minute. Add pasta, and cook 1 minute or until hot, tossing constantly. Serve immediately.

