Shrimp Salad Rolls

This 10-minute shrimp roll is a tasty reminder of seaside seafood shacks.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely
A super simple summer supper. Say that three times fast, and by the time you do, this meal might just might be ready. Done in only 10 minutes, these shrimp rolls are as easy as boiling water—the only actual cooking required to make these delectable sandwiches.

This recipe starts by cooking the shrimp in salted water, the secret to flavorful shrimp right out of the pot. Once cooked and chopped, the shrimp are tossed in a refreshing dressing made with dill, chives, and a touch of Old Bay. Nestle the shrimp salad in a few soft potato buns lined with Bibb lettuce, and all you need are some potato chips or roasted corn to complete the meal. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook shrimp in a large pot of boiling salted water until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water until cool to the touch. Pat dry, and chop into bite-size pieces. 

  • Stir together celery, mayonnaise, chives, dill, mustard, lemon juice, Old Bay seasoning, and salt until combined. Fold in chopped shrimp. 

  • Spread butter on toasted buns; top with lettuce, and fill with shrimp mixture. Garnish with additional chives, if desired. 

