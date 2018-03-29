Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs Recipe

Sprinkled with a Cajun seasoning blend and brushed with a mixture of lemon juice, hot sauce, and melted butter, these kebabs pack a flavorful punch. Even better, they cook in minutes. Make sure the grill is very hot so that the okra will char. And choose smaller okra pods; they are more tender and will fit better on the skewers.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F); or heat a grill pan over high, and lightly grease. Combine shrimp, sausage, okra, olive oil, Cajun seasoning, and black pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat. Thread mixture onto 8 (8-inch) skewers, with sausage rounds inside shrimp and alternating with okra slices.

    Advertisement

  • Place kebabs on lightly greased grill grate or in grill pan. Grill, uncovered, until okra is charred and shrimp is cooked through, about 1 1⁄2 minutes per side. Transfer kebabs to a serving plate. Stir together butter, lemon juice, and hot sauce; brush on kebabs. Serve with lemon wedges.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/03/2022