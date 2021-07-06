If you want to eat healthy but you're in a hurry, this recipe is for you. These easy, yet sophisticated Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wraps are ready in a flash. This recipe takes the smart strategy of tucking shrimp, cilantro, and quick pickled veggies into lettuce leaves for a light lunch or appetizer.

The shrimp is lightly charred on the grill, gaining a nice boost of flavor from the garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and rice vinegar marinade. Luckily, the quick pickles and sauce come together in the time that it takes for the shrimp to marinate and the grill to heat up. The quick pickled carrots and radishes still retain a bit of crunch, only softening slightly as they macerate in sugar and salt, which enhance the vegetables' natural flavors. The mayo-based sauce is thick enough to hold up well on the lettuce leaves, which provide the perfect pockets to marry all of the elements in this dish. And you can even make it ahead of time: Prepare and chill the shrimp, pickled vegetables, and mayonnaise mixture the day before. Talk about meal prep success.