Shrimp Fried Rice Recipe

Fix a lighter, brighter skillet supper in under 30 minutes.

By Paige Grandjean

active:

25 mins
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Serves 4
Serves 4
You will never order take out again once you discover how fast it is to whip up this tasty, one-pan Shrimp Fried Rice. This delicious take on everyone's favorite fried rice, ready in just 15 short minutes, is the perfect dish for a late summer meal. Fried rice is best when made with cooled, day-old rice, which is drier and less sticky. Make the rice in advance, then sore in the refrigerator or freezer. Or, cool down freshly-cooked rice by spreading it out on a baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, or until the rice is cool. You will love the aromatic combination of shrimp, garlic, and fresh ginger. But you can use chicken instead of shrimp, if you prefer. Or omit shrimp and make this a light vegetarian supper. Haricots verts are slender, French green beans. If you can't find them in your grocery store, use sugar snap peas or sugar peas instead.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a wok or large cast-iron skillet over high. Add shrimp, 1 tablespoon of the canola oil, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are opaque, about 2 minutes. Remove shrimp, and set aside.

  • Add green beans, white parts of scallions, garlic, ginger, and remaining 1 tablespoon canola oil; cook, stirring constantly, until beans are just tender, about 1 minute. Add rice and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, tossing to coat and break up clumps; cook, stirring occasionally, until rice begins to crisp, about 4 minutes.

  • Push rice mixture to 1 side of wok; add eggs to other side, and cook, stirring often, until scrambled, about 1 minute. Combine eggs and rice. Add shrimp, basil, soy sauce, and sesame oil; cook, stirring constantly, just until combined and heated through, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with green parts of scallions.

Tips

The best fried rice is made with day-old rice because it's drier and not so sticky. If you don't have any leftovers on hand, you can spread freshly cooked grains on a baking sheet and place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or until the rice has cooled.

