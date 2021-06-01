Shrimp Fried Rice Recipe

You will never order take out again once you discover how fast it is to whip up this tasty, one-pan Shrimp Fried Rice. This delicious take on everyone's favorite fried rice, ready in just 15 short minutes, is the perfect dish for a late summer meal. Fried rice is best when made with cooled, day-old rice, which is drier and less sticky. Make the rice in advance, then sore in the refrigerator or freezer. Or, cool down freshly-cooked rice by spreading it out on a baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, or until the rice is cool. You will love the aromatic combination of shrimp, garlic, and fresh ginger. But you can use chicken instead of shrimp, if you prefer. Or omit shrimp and make this a light vegetarian supper. Haricots verts are slender, French green beans. If you can't find them in your grocery store, use sugar snap peas or sugar peas instead.