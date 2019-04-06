Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Rating: Unrated

This light and flavorful chowder is perfect for late spring dinners.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Shrimp is a popular choice for any meal of the day: from a shrimp and grits casserole for brunch to grilled shrimp for supper. Be sure and get the right size shrimp for your recipe. Shrimp are sold labeled with a set of numbers that's an estimate of how many you'll get in a pound. The smaller the numbers, the bigger they'll be. Medium-size shrimp are best for soups, for example, because they are easier to eat with a spoon.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut kernels from corncobs (about 2 ¼ cups); place in a bowl. Using the large holes on a box grater, scrape pulp and liquid (about ½ cup) from cobs into bowl with kernels. Discard cobs.

    Advertisement

  • Heat butter in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, potatoes, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are just tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Add corn mixture; stir until well combined.

  • Transfer 1 cup of the chowder to a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until smooth, about 15 seconds. Stir mixture back into remaining chowder. Bring to a simmer over medium. Add shrimp, and cook, stirring occasionally, until opaque and cooked through, about 3 minutes. Stir in heavy cream. Ladle into 4 bowls. Sprinkle each serving with chives.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/14/2021