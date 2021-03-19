Nothing says summer quite like a fresh seafood sandwich; this year, we're ditching the hamburgers and hotdogs for these delectable Shrimp Cake Sandwiches. Cousin to the more well-known crab cakes, shrimp cakes are seriously underrated in our books. Shrimp is easy to come by and holds together well in a patty.

These shrimp cake sandwiches are the epitome of a simple seafood supper. Packed full of bright herbs like scallions, parsley, and basil, these patties are full of fresh flavor. And when piled high with red onion, tomato, Bibb lettuce, and a swoop of Sriracha mayo on a buttery brioche bun, it's an epic sandwich that guests will be recalling—and likely dreaming about—for weeks to come.

Half a cup of flour is all it takes to bind these patties together and ensure they keep their shape in the skillet. Be sure to allow your batter 15 minutes to rest, which helps all the ingredients hydrate and bind. If you're looking to serve these shrimp cakes as an appetizer, simply opt for a smaller-sized patty (1/4 or 1/3 cup) and serve with toothpicks during cocktail hour.