Shrimp Boil Kebabs
If the family is clamoring for something different for supper tonight, try these Cajun-favored shrimp kebabs. It is always grilling season down South, and these low country boil-inspired kebabs are a great way to cook dinner outside and still keep it quick and easy. Start with the Can’t-Miss Marinade, an all-purpose blend that goes well with shrimp, fish, and chicken. In a large bowl, mix the marinade with everyone’s favorite blend, Old Bay seasoning, and add raw shrimp, andouille sausage, cooked baby potatoes, and sliced ears of corn. Cover and chill from 2 to 4 hours. Andouille sausage, a staple of Louisiana cuisine, is a coarse-grained smoked sausage made using pork, garlic, pepper, onions, wine, and seasonings. If you can’t find Andouille, use your favorite smoked sausage. You can cook the baby potatoes up to two days in advance before preparing the skewers. Boil or roast them until they are fork tender, let them cool, cover, and refrigerate. If you use wooden skewers (metal skewers work great, as well) soak them in water about 10 minutes before assembling the kebabs. They don’t sit on the grill very long for this recipe, but it is always a good idea to soak wooden skewers, so they don’t burn on the hot grill or flame. For a true low country vibe, cover an outdoor table with newspaper, prepare a loaf of warm bread with garlic butter, and serve these flavorful kebabs family-style, on a huge platter.