Shrimp Boil
This classic shrimp boil recipe is a wonderful, easy way to prepare fresh shrimp. No Lowcountry shrimp boil is complete without adding hearty helpings of sausage, corn, and potatoes, but additional touches such as aromatic vegetables, seafood boil seasoning, and a bottle or two of beer bring the feast's flavor up another level.Test kitchen tip: Make sure to add the ingredients in the stages, like the order listed below. This ensures each element is cooked just right, resulting in a crowd-pleasing shrimp boil you'll make again and again.