Shrimp Boil

This classic shrimp boil recipe is a wonderful, easy way to prepare fresh shrimp. No Lowcountry shrimp boil is complete without adding hearty helpings of sausage, corn, and potatoes, but additional touches such as aromatic vegetables, seafood boil seasoning, and a bottle or two of beer bring the feast's flavor up another level.Test kitchen tip: Make sure to add the ingredients in the stages, like the order listed below. This ensures each element is cooked just right, resulting in a crowd-pleasing shrimp boil you'll make again and again.

By Julia Rutland

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 4 quarts water and first 7 ingredients to a boil in a 12-quart stockpot. Add potatoes; simmer 15 minutes. Add corn and sausage; simmer 8 minutes. Add shrimp, cover, and turn off heat. Let shrimp sit 10 to 15 minutes to absorb flavor.

  • Drain liquid, and spread shrimp boil out on a newspaper-covered table. Serve with baguette slices, lemon wedges, melted butter, and Old Bay seasoning.

