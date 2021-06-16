Lowcountry Shrimp-and-Sausage Muscadine Skewers
A delicious grilled appetizer from Michiel Perry, the creator of Black Southern Belle.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This recipe for Grilled Shrimp and Sausage Muscadine Skewers is shared by Michiel Perry, the creator of Black Southern Belle, a lifestyle brand that includes recipes, decorating, travel, and more. Perry hosted a Juneteenth special on Food Network called The Juneteenth Menu that included this recipe as well as dishes from other Lowcountry cooks. These tasty shrimp and smoked sausage skewers are easy to make for Juneteenth celebrations or any other reason you have to fire up the grill and gather. The shrimp and sausage are basted with a mixture of muscadine wine and spices for a sweet and savory flavor, are inspired by Perry's memories of growing up in the Lowcountry and picking muscadine grapes at her grandfather's farm. Perry likes to make this dish with smoked beef sausage from Roger Wood, which is based in Savannah, GA. The seafood is a local favorite too- Bennetts Point shrimp from the docks of the South Carolina Sea Islands. Even if you don't have access to these regional delicacies, smoked sausage and freshly caught shrimp (local, if possible) will still taste great.