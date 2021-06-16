Lowcountry Shrimp-and-Sausage Muscadine Skewers

A delicious grilled appetizer from Michiel Perry, the creator of Black Southern Belle.

By Michiel Perry

active:
15 mins
soak:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
skewers
This recipe for Grilled Shrimp and Sausage Muscadine Skewers is shared by Michiel Perry, the creator of Black Southern Belle, a lifestyle brand that includes recipes, decorating, travel, and more. Perry hosted a Juneteenth special on Food Network called The Juneteenth Menu that included this recipe as well as dishes from other Lowcountry cooks. These tasty shrimp and smoked sausage skewers are easy to make for Juneteenth celebrations or any other reason you have to fire up the grill and gather. The shrimp and sausage are basted with a mixture of muscadine wine and spices for a sweet and savory flavor, are inspired by Perry's memories of growing up in the Lowcountry and picking muscadine grapes at her grandfather's farm. Perry likes to make this dish with smoked beef sausage from Roger Wood, which is based in Savannah, GA. The seafood is a local favorite too- Bennetts Point shrimp from the docks of the South Carolina Sea Islands. Even if you don't have access to these regional delicacies, smoked sausage and freshly caught shrimp (local, if possible) will still taste great.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a baking dish with water and place ten 12-inch-long wooden skewers in it to soak for 30 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, add the muscadine wine, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, garlic, honey and paprika. Whisk to combine. Reserve 1/4 cup of the sauce for serving.

  • Thread the shrimp and sausage onto the skewers, alternating between the two and leaving a 2-inch space at the blunt end of each skewer for a handle. Using a pastry brush, coat each skewer in some of the remaining muscadine sauce. Be sure to brush all sides. 

  • Heat a grill over medium-high heat; oil the grill grates.  

  • Place the skewers on the grill and cook until the shrimp are opaque with some nice crispy caramelization, brushing with more sauce as they flip and cook, 3 to 5 minutes. Drizzle with the reserved sauce and serve!  

