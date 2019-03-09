Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This family-style dish comes together in just one hour.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Yield:
Serves 6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Enjoy all of the flavor and comfort of this classic Southern dish in a casserole that can be served family-style and comes together in just one hour. Fancy enough for company, but easy enough to pull off on any old Saturday, this Shrimp and Grits Casserole earned rave reviews in our Test Kitchen. The best part of this comforting casserole is the savory pan sauce, or "shrimp gravy." The recipe makes more than enough for everyone, so serve it on the side in a gravy boat and let guests help themselves.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring milk and 2 cups of the heavy cream to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Stir in grits and butter; let mixture return to a boil, whisking often. Reduce heat to medium; cook, whisking constantly, until grits are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in egg, cheese, and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Spoon mixture into prepared baking dish. Cover; bake until mixture is set, 35 to 40 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Drain on paper towels, reserving 3 tablespoons drippings in pan. Add onion and bell pepper to pan. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring constantly, 30 seconds. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add shrimp; cook, stirring constantly, until shrimp are pink, about 3 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring constantly, until thickened, 2 minutes. Stir in broth, parsley, thyme, black pepper, cayenne pepper, and remaining ¼ cup heavy cream and ½ teaspoon salt.

  • Spoon shrimp mixture over baked grits casserole using a slotted spoon; sprinkle with scallions and cooked bacon. Pour shrimp gravy from pan into a serving bowl; serve alongside casserole.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/14/2021