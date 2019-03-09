Enjoy all of the flavor and comfort of this classic Southern dish in a casserole that can be served family-style and comes together in just one hour. Fancy enough for company, but easy enough to pull off on any old Saturday, this Shrimp and Grits Casserole earned rave reviews in our Test Kitchen. The best part of this comforting casserole is the savory pan sauce, or "shrimp gravy." The recipe makes more than enough for everyone, so serve it on the side in a gravy boat and let guests help themselves.