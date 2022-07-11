Shrimp and Burst Cherry Tomato Pasta
Fast-cooking shrimp and cherry tomatoes make this seafood pasta a breeze to prepare.
Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely
Two summer favorites in one: tomatoes and shrimp. Whole cherry tomatoes are cooked on the stove top until they gently burst, creating the base for an effortless sauce. A mix of both yellow and red cherry tomatoes add contrast to the dish, especially when the dish is finished with fresh basil. The Parmesan brings the entire dish together, blending with reserved pasta water to create a silky sauce. The key is to buy a block of Parmesan and grate it yourself, as the pre-grated kind can clump and won't melt to create a smooth sauce. Some say cheese and seafood shouldn't mix, but this recipe is a pretty compelling reason for why they go together.