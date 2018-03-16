Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Bragging rights for this flavor-packed, perfectly balanced favorite (from The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook) go to Blair Hobbs of Oxford, Mississippi.
Ummm, in the south we do not use mayonnaise WE USE DUKE'S. We do not give you option of any old other mayo, we specify. No bell pepper in my family recipe and why only 4 drops of hot sauce. Either use it or don't but 4 drops in 5 lb of potatoes, really?
What?????? I'm with the rest of the Southern ladies. How DARE you try to pass this off as Southern potato salad!
This is from above the Mason Dixon! No hot sauce would be used in any potato salad in my house. Kiss…keep it simple stup!d. I am from southern Virginia but born and bred a southern woman and now a Southern Grandma. No grandkids just southern Grandma thru and thru, see a recent issue of Southern Living. Being southern doesn’t require a location it’s how you are raised. It’s where chivalry like names are passed on to each generation. Manners are taught at a young age and last a lifetime. Potato salad is a time honored recipe and no rice wine vinegar or hot sauce, thanks!
This is my go to recipe, because this is what potato salad should taste like.
I tried it and liked it. I'm from NY, so I can't attest to Southern ingredients. I've tried many potato salad recipes, and I keep finding one problem I can't overcome. My salads ALWAYS come out pasty! They look like I added Elmer's glue instead of mayonnaise! Yours did the same, but it tasted good. I don't know what to do. Any suggestions? I want to try this one.
I come from a long line of Southerners who are/were excellent cooks. This is NOT SOUTHERN. Is it too difficult to simply talk to 1 or 2 southern cooks to find out how we make potatoe salad??? No southerner would put red onions, hot sauce and that other junk listed.
Southern Potatoe Salad: Potatoes, mayo, yellow mustard, sweet relish, green onions, celery (optional but I like the crunch), salt and pepper, and lots of boiled eggs.
I love it! This is the potato salad Texans and Louisianas would eat. We have two potato salads down here in Texas--the one that has predominately mayonnaise and a little mustard and then one that has predominantely mustard and only a little mayonnaise.. You posted a recipe for a mayonnaise one. In Texas, we always put pimientos, paprika and bell peppers in our potato salad, so you guys were right on target--celery only some times...And yep, we love spiciness...I've never heard of white rice vinegar being put in a potato salad nor parsley---I'm excited to try these new additions...Awesome...When I visited California, I found they put olives in potato salad--which was tasty but kinda different for southerners
I haven’t tried this yet, but agree after 25 years in NC that this is far from any Southern Potato Salad I’ve ever eaten or seen at a church event. Seldom see potato salad here anyway Macaroni in all forms, slaw, banana pudding, corn bread yes, but seldom potato salad.
That being said, yours sounds yummy. Going to try it, but no jalapeños or hot sauce, just too much!
What in the world ever posed anyone to put hot sauce in potato salad?? Get serious, get back to basics, make it Southern Living style, make it SOUTHERN!
This isn't the usual southern potato salad I am used to. Southern Living add some northern editors? My Mother made a mustard potato salad and my aunt made a mayo based salad. Both good, both southern. No bell pepper!
I make mine with eggs, sweet relish,, onions red and sweet, pickles Mayo sprinkle with paprika
HEY - quit pickin' on us "northerners"! This isn't how we make it either, but it was very tasty just the same. Just sayin'.
Wow!!! Finally a good potato salad. I've lived in the south for 68 years. This is how WE make potato salad. Thanks
I Absolutely agree with the other reviewers. I've lived in the south for over 40 years and this IS NOT the Sunday potluck or Homecoming potato salad that ANY of the southern Ladies I know would serve!! These are the classic ingredients that I know the Ladies would use. Potatoes (russet or red), eggs, green onion, mayo, a small splash of milk, mustard and sweet cubed pickles. Everything else is just not needed or ever used!! I must agree that all the extra ingredients are something that maybe northerners would add but not a Southern Lady. I don't understand why, every recipe that SL calls "Southern" is anything but.
My family are southerners from Va. & N.C. many generations back. I’ve found that there tend to be some differences in their cooking, but all are good. Never hurts to try something different. Sometimes, differences can be a pleasant surprise. I’ll definitely try yours. My potato salad tends to be fairly simple and consists of russet, Yukon gold potatoes, or whatever is on hand, sweet pickles & a little pickle juice, several (4-6) eggs (1-2 sliced on top for garnish) depending on how much potato salad I’m making, chopped onions, green peppers, celery and Duke’s mayonnaise. Salt & pepper and then paprika sprinkled on top when finished. The amount of each ingredient depends on what tastes right to me. 😊
I grew up in the south and this is NOT how it’s made. This is a northener’s version of what they think it should be. I always use just russett or red potatoes, large eggs, mayonaise, a little prepared mustard, salt & pepper. Simple. Southern.
I don't know where y'all are getting Southern recipes for things like potato salad and saying they would be on your grandmother's table! No jalapenos, no red onion (only green onions), pickles could be sweet or dill, celery also, mayo, and a little mustard (a personal choice). Some salt and pepper. I am getting appalled at what y'all call Southern on Grandmother's table!