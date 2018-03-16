Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Bragging rights for this flavor-packed, perfectly balanced favorite (from The Southern Foodways Alliance Community Cookbook) go to Blair Hobbs of Oxford, Mississippi.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Yield:
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook potatoes in boiling water to cover 20 minutes or until tender; drain and cool 15 minutes. Peel potatoes, and place in a large bowl. Add eggs, and chop mixture into bite-size pieces. Sprinkle with salt; toss to coat.

  • Stir together mayonnaise and next 13 ingredients; gently stir into potato mixture. Sprinkle with paprika; add black pepper to taste. Serve immediately, or cover and chill up to 2 days.

