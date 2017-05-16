Shortcakes with Lemon Cream Filling Recipe

Hosting a party soon? You don't have to do all the work ahead of time. There are so many ways to top a shortcake—why not give your guests as many fruity options as possible? Set up a build-your-own-shortcake station and let everyone help themselves. Start with delicious, flaky cream biscuits, then set out bowls of sliced berries and a tangy lemon cream filling and let them figure out their favorite combination. These shortcakes can be a sweet option for breakfast or serve as an end to a ladies luncheon. The Lemon Cream Filling pairs well with the flaky shortcakes. Fresh fruits, including peaches and blackberries, allow guests to choose their favorite seasonal topping.

By Sheri Castle

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Shortcake Cream Biscuits
Lemon Cream Filling
Toppings

Directions

  • Prepare the Biscuits: Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Using your hands or a pastry blender, gently combine flour mixture and butter until mixture resembles small peas. Stir in vanilla and 1 cup and 3 tablespoons of the heavy cream. (Mixture will be crumbly.) Turn out dough carefully onto a lightly floured surface, and gently pat into 1-inch-thick disk. Using a 2 1/2-inch round cutter, cut 8 Biscuits, gathering and patting scraps as needed.

  • Transfer Biscuits to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Brush tops lightly with remaining 1 tablespoon heavy cream, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in preheated oven until golden and resistant to the touch, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare Filling: Beat whipping cream with an electric mixer with chilled beaters on high speed in a large chilled bowl until stiff peaks form, about 4 minutes. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in lemon curd, and if desired, Grand Marnier.

  • Split Biscuits, and place on a serving platter. Serve with Lemon Cream Filling and fresh fruit.

Make-Ahead

Shortcake Cream Biscuits can be made up to 2 days ahead; store in an airtight container at room temperature. Lemon Cream Filling can be made up to 4 hours ahead; cover and store in refrigerator.

