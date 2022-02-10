Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto

Fancy up shepherd's pie with some scalloped potatoes and pesto.

By Melissa Gray
Southern Living, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
bake:
20 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Comfort food doesn't get much cozier than a piping hot shepherd's pie. Our Test Kitchen pros took a traditional recipe and gave it a spring makeover with a layer of tender scalloped potatoes on top and plenty of seasonal vegetables inside.

This scalloped potato shepherd's pie has everything you could want—tender and crispy potatoes, earthy parsnips, tangy crème fraiche, and bright, herbaceous pesto. Ground lamb and vegetables are partners in crime in this hearty supper. The crown of scalloped potatoes adds a nice, crunchy texture to the pot pie, absorbing the other flavors well. You can also substitute ground beef or turkey for the lamb, if you prefer.

We take a few shortcuts in this recipe (using jarred pesto and boxed scalloped potatoes instead of homemade) a weeknight supper that's doable on the busiest evening. Impressive enough for a dinner party, the recipe is ready to serve in just 45 minutes.

Best of all, it's designed to be made in advance. Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto is a great dish to contribute to a meal train or share with a friend who may not have time to prepare meals at the moment, such as a new mom. It's designed to store in the freezer and reheat beautifully when needed.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Lightly spray a 2-quart (7- x 11-inch) baking dish with cooking spray. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add ground lamb, ¾ teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper; cook, using a spoon to break up meat, until browned, about 5 minutes. Remove using a slotted spoon, and let drain on a plate lined with a paper towel, reserving drippings in pan. Add parsnips and sliced leeks to drippings, and cook, stirring occasionally, until just beginning to become tender, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle flour over vegetable mixture; cook, stirring constantly, about 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth until smooth; cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in sweet peas, crème fraîche, pesto, chopped parsley, reserved lamb, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Spoon into prepared dish.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange dried potatoes over filling in even layer. Whisk together sauce mix from potato box, boiling water, and milk in a small heatproof bowl until smooth; pour mixture evenly over potatoes. Bake, uncovered, in preheated oven until golden brown and edges are crispy, about 20 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with additional parsley.

Freeze

Let baked dish cool to room temperature, one hour. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and then aluminum foil. Freeze until solid, at least four hours or up to six months.

Reheat

Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Preheat oven to 350°F. Let stand at room temperature while oven preheats, 30 minutes. Unwrap; discard plastic wrap. Cover with aluminum foil; bake 20 minutes. Uncover; continue baking until a thermometer inserted registers 165°F, 10 to 15 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/11/2022