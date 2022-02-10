Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto
Fancy up shepherd's pie with some scalloped potatoes and pesto.
Comfort food doesn't get much cozier than a piping hot shepherd's pie. Our Test Kitchen pros took a traditional recipe and gave it a spring makeover with a layer of tender scalloped potatoes on top and plenty of seasonal vegetables inside.
This scalloped potato shepherd's pie has everything you could want—tender and crispy potatoes, earthy parsnips, tangy crème fraiche, and bright, herbaceous pesto. Ground lamb and vegetables are partners in crime in this hearty supper. The crown of scalloped potatoes adds a nice, crunchy texture to the pot pie, absorbing the other flavors well. You can also substitute ground beef or turkey for the lamb, if you prefer.
We take a few shortcuts in this recipe (using jarred pesto and boxed scalloped potatoes instead of homemade) a weeknight supper that's doable on the busiest evening. Impressive enough for a dinner party, the recipe is ready to serve in just 45 minutes.
Best of all, it's designed to be made in advance. Shepherd's Pie with Scalloped Potatoes and Pesto is a great dish to contribute to a meal train or share with a friend who may not have time to prepare meals at the moment, such as a new mom. It's designed to store in the freezer and reheat beautifully when needed.
Ingredients
Directions
Freeze
Let baked dish cool to room temperature, one hour. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and then aluminum foil. Freeze until solid, at least four hours or up to six months.
Reheat
Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Preheat oven to 350°F. Let stand at room temperature while oven preheats, 30 minutes. Unwrap; discard plastic wrap. Cover with aluminum foil; bake 20 minutes. Uncover; continue baking until a thermometer inserted registers 165°F, 10 to 15 minutes.