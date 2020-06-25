"My Grandfather's Garden" Grilled Salad
This colorful array of grilled in-season veggies (here, Chinese long beans, tomatoes, okra, and kabocha squash) topped with a smattering of microgreens makes for a centerpiece-worthy salad. The light char on the vegetables also pairs well with other grilled dishes at your next alfresco feast. Finish by drizzling with a gingery fish sauce vinaigrette inspired by Filipino dinengdeng (a colorful vegetable dish) that pays tribute to Sheldon Simeon's Filipino heritage.