Prepare the peas: Heat a Dutch oven over high, and add canola oil. Sprinkle oxtails evenly with ½ tablespoon of the salt and 1 teaspoon of the black pepper, and place in Dutch oven. Cook until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes per side. Remove oxtails from Dutch oven. Pour off drippings, leaving browned bits in Dutch oven, and add stock. Bring stock to a boil over high, using a wooden spoon to scrape browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven. Return oxtails to Dutch oven; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender, 1½ to 2 hours. Using a slotted spoon, transfer oxtails to a plate, and let cool slightly.