Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna 

This easy vegetable lasagna is anything but boring.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Rather than piling the layers of noodles, sauce, and cheese sky-high, we opt to spread the love in this Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna, creating a thin, lightened-up version of the family favorite. This easy vegetable lasagna is anything but boring.

Along with jarred marinara sauce, no-boil lasagna noodles make this meatless main a real breeze. Packed full of spinach, zucchini, and fresh basil, this lasagna is a great way to get your veggies in. The layer of zucchini brightens up this beloved pasta dish, adding flavor as well as textural contrast. The standard layer of ricotta cheese gets dressed up with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, basil, Parmesan, and red pepper flakes. Pro Tip from the Test Kitchen: If your ricotta is looking watery, place it in a fine mesh strainer and gently press on it with the back of rubber spatula to remove excess water and prevent water-logged lasagna layers.

The surface of this vegetable lasagna has lots of ridges, perfect for toasting under the broiler and adding crispiness. Since this lasagna cooks on a sheet pan, it's slightly thinner than your average casserole-dish wonder, making it easy to store and reheat—might we suggest re-crisping a leftover slice in the toaster oven?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F with 1 rack in middle position and 1 rack positioned 6 inches from heat source. Place spinach on a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze firmly over sink to remove as much liquid as possible. Transfer spinach to a medium bowl, and pull apart using 2 forks; set aside.

  • Place zucchini in a colander set in a sink, and toss with ½ teaspoon of the salt. Let stand until zucchini begins to soften, about 15 minutes. Toss zucchini in colander to drain any remaining water.

  • While zucchini softens, add ricotta, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, crushed red pepper, ½ cup of the Parmesan, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt to spinach in bowl; stir until combined.

  • Spread 2 cups of the marinara sauce in bottom of a 15- x 10-inch rimmed baking sheet. Layer with enough noodles to cover sauce (about 6 noodles), overlapping noodles slightly. Spread ricotta mixture evenly over noodles, and top with 1 cup of the mozzarella. Arrange zucchini slices in a single layer over mozzarella, overlapping slightly. Cover with another layer of noodles (about 6), overlapping slightly, and remaining 2 cups marinara sauce, 1 cup mozzarella, and ¼ cup Parmesan (your baking sheet should be brimming to the top). Lightly coat 1 side of 2 large pieces of aluminum foil with oil; wrap lasagna tightly with foil, oiled side down. Place on a larger baking sheet (in case of overflow), and bake on middle rack in preheated oven until noodles are tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove lasagna from oven; remove and discard foil. Increase oven temperature to broil. Place lasagna on rack 6 inches from heat source in oven; broil until cheese and noodles are browned and crisp in spots, about 7 minutes. Garnish with basil leaves. 

