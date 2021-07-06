Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna
This easy vegetable lasagna is anything but boring.
Recipe Summary
Rather than piling the layers of noodles, sauce, and cheese sky-high, we opt to spread the love in this Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna, creating a thin, lightened-up version of the family favorite. This easy vegetable lasagna is anything but boring.
Along with jarred marinara sauce, no-boil lasagna noodles make this meatless main a real breeze. Packed full of spinach, zucchini, and fresh basil, this lasagna is a great way to get your veggies in. The layer of zucchini brightens up this beloved pasta dish, adding flavor as well as textural contrast. The standard layer of ricotta cheese gets dressed up with sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, basil, Parmesan, and red pepper flakes. Pro Tip from the Test Kitchen: If your ricotta is looking watery, place it in a fine mesh strainer and gently press on it with the back of rubber spatula to remove excess water and prevent water-logged lasagna layers.
The surface of this vegetable lasagna has lots of ridges, perfect for toasting under the broiler and adding crispiness. Since this lasagna cooks on a sheet pan, it's slightly thinner than your average casserole-dish wonder, making it easy to store and reheat—might we suggest re-crisping a leftover slice in the toaster oven?