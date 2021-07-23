Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil

Consider this your one-pan shortcut to a beloved summer pastime that might be better than the original.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

It's hard to find someone who doesn't appreciate a good boil. Crawfish, shrimp, crab, lobster — the crustacean doesn't matter as long as it's properly seasoned. We can judge a good summer cookout by the number of empty shells on our plates and this sheet pan shrimp boil has all the hallmarks of a traditional one we know and love, but really fine-tunes the ingredients. Consider it a shrimp boil 2.0 with cleaner flavors and better texture and colors. Shrimp can be finicky as it cooks quickly, so using the oven instead of a huge stock pot can help you avoid that funky overdone texture. Plus, you can do it all on one pan for easy clean up, and there's no waiting around for ages while the water comes to a boil. If you can't find the particular potatoes called for in the recipe, feel free to substitute for small Yukon Golds or Ruby Sensations and halve the larger ones. For those who want to keep the spirit of the shrimp boil alive (but don't want to create all the hullabaloo of an actual one), you can use unpeeled shrimp. Serve with extra napkins and a cold beer to those who are up for a dinnertime challenge.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add potatoes; cook, undisturbed, 10 minutes. Add corn; cook, undisturbed, 5 minutes. Drain; transfer potatoes and corn to a large bowl.   

  • While potatoes and corn cook, place butter, parsley, shallot, mustard, lemon zest and juice, and 1 tablespoon of the Old Bay in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until butter is melted and mixture is aromatic, about 1 minute, stirring after 30 seconds. Set aside.

  • Pour half of the melted butter mixture over potato mixture in bowl; toss to coat. Spread in an even layer on prepared baking sheet. Add remaining melted butter mixture to bowl (do not wipe bowl clean); add shrimp and sausage, and toss to completely coat. Spread in an even layer over potato mixture, scraping all of the butter mixture from bowl onto baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with remaining ½ teaspoon Old Bay. Bake in preheated oven until shrimp are cooked through and sausages are hot, 14 to 18 minutes. Garnish with additional parsley, and serve alongside lemon wedges.

