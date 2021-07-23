It's hard to find someone who doesn't appreciate a good boil. Crawfish, shrimp, crab, lobster — the crustacean doesn't matter as long as it's properly seasoned. We can judge a good summer cookout by the number of empty shells on our plates and this sheet pan shrimp boil has all the hallmarks of a traditional one we know and love, but really fine-tunes the ingredients. Consider it a shrimp boil 2.0 with cleaner flavors and better texture and colors. Shrimp can be finicky as it cooks quickly, so using the oven instead of a huge stock pot can help you avoid that funky overdone texture. Plus, you can do it all on one pan for easy clean up, and there's no waiting around for ages while the water comes to a boil. If you can't find the particular potatoes called for in the recipe, feel free to substitute for small Yukon Golds or Ruby Sensations and halve the larger ones. For those who want to keep the spirit of the shrimp boil alive (but don't want to create all the hullabaloo of an actual one), you can use unpeeled shrimp. Serve with extra napkins and a cold beer to those who are up for a dinnertime challenge.