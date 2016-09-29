Craving nachos? Look no further. This recipe for sheet pan nachos couldn't be easier to whip up, and you'll love the step-by-step simplicity of the preparation and the ease of oven baking. In just a few small steps, with a handful of your favorite ingredients, you'll be digging into the cheesy, ground-beef loaded crunch of nachos. We think this is the ideal mix of ingredients for traditional nachos with a tasty Southern spin, but you should feel free to include some of your favorite add-ins to personalize the nacho recipe to your tastes. (Or try this recipe for a veggie-and-chicken nacho alternative.) We love the sheet pan preparation for homemade nachos because it makes clean up a breeze. That is always a plus since we certainly don't want to spend time at the sink when there is homework to do, games to play, and family to spend time with. This sheet pan nachos recipe is also great to pull out at a party. They look fantastic and they taste fantastic too. The vibrant addition of radish slices, the salty crunch of chips, the smooth creaminess of avocado, and the meaty substance of ground beef will tame any hungry crowd. This nacho recipe is a magical blend. (But they'll go quickly, so you will probably want to double this recipe.)