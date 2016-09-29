Sheet Pan Nachos Recipe

Craving nachos? Look no further. This recipe for sheet pan nachos couldn't be easier to whip up, and you'll love the step-by-step simplicity of the preparation and the ease of oven baking. In just a few small steps, with a handful of your favorite ingredients, you'll be digging into the cheesy, ground-beef loaded crunch of nachos. We think this is the ideal mix of ingredients for traditional nachos with a tasty Southern spin, but you should feel free to include some of your favorite add-ins to personalize the nacho recipe to your tastes. (Or try this recipe for a veggie-and-chicken nacho alternative.) We love the sheet pan preparation for homemade nachos because it makes clean up a breeze. That is always a plus since we certainly don't want to spend time at the sink when there is homework to do, games to play, and family to spend time with. This sheet pan nachos recipe is also great to pull out at a party. They look fantastic and they taste fantastic too. The vibrant addition of radish slices, the salty crunch of chips, the smooth creaminess of avocado, and the meaty substance of ground beef will tame any hungry crowd. This nacho recipe is a magical blend. (But they'll go quickly, so you will probably want to double this recipe.) 

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Photographer Iain Bagwell; Food Stylist Kelly Kellie; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

Yield:
Serves 6
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°.

  • Heat 1 Tbsp. canola oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat, set aside.

  • Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground chuck, chorizo, jalapeño, salt, pepper, cumin, and chili powder. Cook, breaking up meat, until browned, about 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Place half of chips on a foil-lined baking sheet. Top with half of cheese, remaining chips, caramelized onions, ground meat, and remaining cheese. Bake at 325° 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Meanwhile, stir sour cream with 1 Tbsp. water until smooth.

  • Top baked nachos with thinned sour cream, radishes, avocado, cilantro leaves, and Chalula Hot Sauce if desired.

