You'll get a tender and flavorful loaf with minimal effort when our Sheet Pan Meatloaf is on the menu. Our recipe tester even went so far as to call it "a home run of a recipe." If that doesn't speak volumes, we don't know what does. The recipe prep starts with coating the bottom of the pan in a layer of panko to help absorb some of the grease during the cooking process. You'll also add panko to the meat mixture to act as a binder and absorbing agent for the milk—it'll trap in the moisture so the loaf doesn't dry out in the oven. Now, you can go a few different routes with the sides, though we can seldom think of a meatloaf sheet pan dinner quite so on point as one that includes green beans and mashed potatoes. If you're feeling really fancy, you can always pair our meatloaf sheet pan recipe with a savory mushroom gravy, just skip the ketchup and brown sugar sauce. Who are we kidding? We know, you would never.