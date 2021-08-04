Sheet Pan Meatloaf

Dinner is coming right up, and it's a new favorite.

By Ali Ramee

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:
20 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
You'll get a tender and flavorful loaf with minimal effort when our Sheet Pan Meatloaf is on the menu. Our recipe tester even went so far as to call it "a home run of a recipe." If that doesn't speak volumes, we don't know what does. The recipe prep starts with coating the bottom of the pan in a layer of panko to help absorb some of the grease during the cooking process. You'll also add panko to the meat mixture to act as a binder and absorbing agent for the milk—it'll trap in the moisture so the loaf doesn't dry out in the oven. Now, you can go a few different routes with the sides, though we can seldom think of a meatloaf sheet pan dinner quite so on point as one that includes green beans and mashed potatoes. If you're feeling really fancy, you can always pair our meatloaf sheet pan recipe with a savory mushroom gravy, just skip the ketchup and brown sugar sauce. Who are we kidding? We know, you would never.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F with racks in center and upper third positions. Lightly grease a 13- x 9-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; sprinkle ½ cup of the panko evenly on bottom of baking sheet. Stir together onion, Parmesan, milk, parsley, garlic, eggs, Italian seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining 1 cup panko in a large bowl to combine. Add beef, pork, and 1 tablespoon of the salt to mixture, stir to combine. Transfer meatloaf mixture to baking sheet, and press into an even layer out to edges of baking sheet.

  • Whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, black pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Spread ketchup mixture evenly over meatloaf. Bake on center rack in preheated oven until cooked through and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 160°F, about 40 minutes. Remove from oven, and turn oven to broil. Broil on top rack until glaze becomes caramelized, about 3 minutes. Remove from oven, and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

