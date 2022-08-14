Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole

The classic casserole, made easier with the help of a sheet pan dinner.

By Melissa Gray

Gallery

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If the crunchy top of a casserole is your favorite part, this one's for you. By baking this casserole on a sheet pan, you not only cut down on the cooking time, but also maximize the amount of crisp topping in every serving. We use butter, sharp white Cheddar cheese, and panko breadcrumbs to make the toasted topping. We also call for rotisserie chicken, but leftover chicken from another meal works beautifully as well.

If you want to add hearty whole grains, you can use whole-wheat panko, or replace the white rice with an equal amount of cooked brown rice, quinoa, or farro. Instead of using canned soup as the base of this casserole, we use sour cream, mayonnaise, and more of that sharp Cheddar cheese to create a creamy filling from scratch. And with all that broccoli in it, you can consider this comfort food dish healthy, right? 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly spray a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; sprinkle evenly with 1/4 cup of the breadcrumbs.

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1/4 cup of the butter in a small skillet over medium-high. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Stir together onion mixture, broccoli, chicken, rice, sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice,  salt, pepper, 3/4 cup of the breadcrumbs, 1 1/2 cups of the cheese, and 1 tablespoon of the parsley in a large bowl until combined. Spread broccoli mixture in an even layer over breadcrumbs on prepared baking sheet.

  • Microwave remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a medium-size microwavable bowl on HIGH for 30 seconds. Add remaining 1/2 cup breadcrumbs, 1/2 cup cheese, and 1 tablespoon parsley to butter, stirring to combine. Sprinkle breadcrumb mixture evenly over top of casserole. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes; serve.

Tips

This recipe originally appeared in the September 2022 issue.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/15/2022