Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole
The classic casserole, made easier with the help of a sheet pan dinner.
If the crunchy top of a casserole is your favorite part, this one's for you. By baking this casserole on a sheet pan, you not only cut down on the cooking time, but also maximize the amount of crisp topping in every serving. We use butter, sharp white Cheddar cheese, and panko breadcrumbs to make the toasted topping. We also call for rotisserie chicken, but leftover chicken from another meal works beautifully as well.
If you want to add hearty whole grains, you can use whole-wheat panko, or replace the white rice with an equal amount of cooked brown rice, quinoa, or farro. Instead of using canned soup as the base of this casserole, we use sour cream, mayonnaise, and more of that sharp Cheddar cheese to create a creamy filling from scratch. And with all that broccoli in it, you can consider this comfort food dish healthy, right?
This recipe originally appeared in the September 2022 issue.