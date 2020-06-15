Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Everyone loves pancakes for breakfast—unless you're the one stuck at the stovetop flipping batch after batch. This ingenious big-batch pancake recipe allows you to feed your whole crowd without any flipping whatsoever. Our Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes bake in the oven on—you guessed it—a single sheet pan. Once you slice them into squares for serving, you'll find that these pancakes are just as tender and buttery as ones that are made in a skillet. This recipe adds sliced strawberries to the batter, but you can omit them for plain buttermilk pancakes, or choose another fresh fruit, such as blueberries, peaches, or bananas. Best of all, they reheat beautifully when frozen, making breakfast a breeze. To freeze, cool the pancake squares completely. Wrap each one individually in plastic wrap; place in a large Ziplock freezer bag. Freeze up to two months. To reheat, remove a pancake from bag, unwrap, place on a microwave-safe plate, and heat on HIGH for 30 to 45 seconds or until hot throughout.
- Semisweet chocolate chips, cinnamon, and slivered almonds
- Blueberries and peach preserves
- Raspberries, lemon zest, and powdered sugar
- Thinly sliced apples, apple pie spice, and chopped pecans