Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Everyone loves pancakes for breakfast—unless you're the one stuck at the stovetop flipping batch after batch. This ingenious big-batch pancake recipe allows you to feed your whole crowd without any flipping whatsoever. Our Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes bake in the oven on—you guessed it—a single sheet pan. Once you slice them into squares for serving, you'll find that these pancakes are just as tender and buttery as ones that are made in a skillet. This recipe adds sliced strawberries to the batter, but you can omit them for plain buttermilk pancakes, or choose another fresh fruit, such as blueberries, peaches, or bananas. Best of all, they reheat beautifully when frozen, making breakfast a breeze. To freeze, cool the pancake squares completely. Wrap each one individually in plastic wrap; place in a large Ziplock freezer bag. Freeze up to two months. To reheat, remove a pancake from bag, unwrap, place on a microwave-safe plate, and heat on HIGH for 30 to 45 seconds or until hot throughout.

By Pam Lolley

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, eggs, and 1/2 teaspoon of the vanilla in a medium bowl. Gradually stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture. Gently stir in 1/4 cup of the melted butter. (Do not overmix; batter will be lumpy.)

  • Pour batter into a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 15- x 10-inch rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven 7 minutes; sprinkle evenly with strawberries. Continue baking until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted into thickest part comes out clean, 15 to 18 more minutes.

  • While pancakes bake, stir together honey and remaining 6 tablespoons melted butter and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla in a small saucepan over medium-low; cook until warm, about 1 minute. Slice pancake into 16 squares, and serve with warm syrup.

Chef's Notes

Twists

  • Semisweet chocolate chips, cinnamon, and slivered almonds
  • Blueberries and peach preserves
  • Raspberries, lemon zest, and powdered sugar 
  • Thinly sliced apples, apple pie spice, and chopped pecans
