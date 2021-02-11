Sesame-Soy Asparagus
This bright green side comes together in 15 minutes
Recipe Summary
We're always on the hunt for new, innovative ways to prepare our favorite vegetables, and this recipe for Sesame-Soy Asparagus has revolutionized our weeknight dinner routine. All too often, asparagus gets cooked down to brittle, lifeless stalks, but with only 3 to 4 minutes on the heat, this stovetop version ensures that your asparagus remains fresh and bright.
Clocking in at just 138 calories, this simple side will quickly work its way into your weekly rotation. Not only is this Asian-inspired asparagus healthy, but it's also beautifully vibrant and well-rounded in flavor. This dish is decidedly savory, but with a subtly-sweet umami sauce that coats the asparagus and green onions nicely. The speedy sauce only requires two ingredients—soy sauce and mirin—that will soon become pantry staples in your household (if they're not already). Cooking the scallions right in the pan with the asparagus intensifies the charred onion flavor. The sesame seeds offer a little textural interest, as well as a visual pop of toasty golden seeds against the green vegetables. Did we mention that it only takes 15 minutes to toss together?