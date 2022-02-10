Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry
One of our favorite things about a simple seafood supper is its lightning-fast cook time. Our Sesame Shrimp Stir-Fry comes together in a flash for a healthy and satisfying weeknight supper.
Packed with vegetables and flavored with a sweet-and-spicy sauce, this shrimp stir fry is sure to knock you out of your weeknight dinner rut. Best of all, this restaurant-quality dish is ready to serve in just 20 minutes. The tangy sauce packs some heat from the chile paste, but the spiciness is balanced out with a dose of light brown sugar.
Cooking the vegetables—a medley of red bell peppers, carrots, white onion, and broccoli—on high heat before adding the sauce gives them a nice char, and enhances the overall flavor of the stir fry. The vegetables and shrimp absorb the sauce really well. Serve this stir-fry over rice or noodles—the choice is yours—but be sure to spoon extra sauce over top.
You might be surprised that this dish is also designed to be freezer-friendly. Make the recipe (double it if you prefer) and freeze in an airtight container up to six months. You'll thank yourself in the future when this dinner practically makes itself.
Freeze
Let cooked shrimp mixture cool to room temperature, about one hour. Fill a ziplock plastic freezer bag three-fourths of the way full, and seal, pushing out any air. Freeze until solid, at least four hours or up to six months.
Reheat
Allow bag to thaw overnight in refrigerator. Heat a large skillet over high heat; add thawed stir-fry mixture. Cook, stirring often, until heated through, 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro, and serve with rice, if desired.