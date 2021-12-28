Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad
Your meal is set with this chicken breast dinner recipe.
Craving a new twist on the classic chicken breast? This cut of meat can be breaded, fried, roasted, or sauteed, but this unique preparation might just be our new favorite. Our Sesame-Crusted Chicken Breasts with Sugar Snap Pea Salad is sure to drag you out of your weeknight dinner rut.
Crusted with both black and white sesame seeds, this chicken breast is as fun to look at as it is to eat. The crunchy sesame crust insulates the chicken, keeping the interior juicy and tender. Since this recipe replaces a traditional breadcrumb or flour dredge with a sesame coating, this chicken dish is gluten-free (just be sure to use a gluten-free soy sauce). Be sure to allow time for the chicken to marinate—at least 2 hours or up to 6 hours. The chicken soaks up the orange-spiked soy marinade so that it's flavored all the way through.
The black-and-white sesame crusted chicken breast is complemented by a vibrant, colorful sugar snap pea salad, complete with fresh peas and navel orange segments. Prep pointer: in this recipe, the marinade is also the salad dressing. Set aside ⅓ cup for the dressing to avoid cross contamination.