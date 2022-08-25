Seeded Pumpkin Bread

When life gives you pumpkin, make sure to save the seeds for this bread.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 loaves
A topping really isn't necessary for classic pumpkin bread, but if you're feeling the fall vibes and want to amp up the experience, then you've found the right pumpkin bread recipe. This seeded pumpkin bread uses pepitas (raw pumpkin seeds), flax seeds, and sesame seeds for crunch, a nice contrast to the pillowy pumpkin bread. Replace the seeds with your favorites nuts, such as slivered almonds or chopped cashews, if you don't have the seeds on hand.

There is one other variation you can deploy for this pumpkin bread recipe: Use an equal amount of pumpkin pie spice instead of the nutmeg if you like the full flavor of that spice versus nutmeg alone. (Pumpkin pie spice does have a bit of nutmeg.)

This recipe for seeded pumpkin bread makes two loaves, so make a pair now, and freeze a loaf for the future. You can wrap the whole loaf in plastic wrap and aluminum foil, and store it in your freezer up to three months. If you'll want a slice at a time versus a whole loaf, go ahead and slice the pumpkin bread after it has cooled, and wrap each slice individually in plastic wrap. Then, when you want a little treat, take out a slice, and let it warm up for about 15 minutes before enjoying.

Ingredients

Batter
Toppings

Directions

  • Prepare the Batter: Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat granulated sugar, brown sugar, and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy and lightened in color, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended and stopping to scrape down sides of bowl after each addition. Add pumpkin, buttermilk, and vanilla; beat until blended, about 1 minute.

  • Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, baking powder, and nutmeg in a large bowl until completely combined. Add flour mixture to butter mixture in mixer, and beat on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds.

  • Generously coat 2 (9- x 5-inch) loaf pans with baking spray. Divide Batter evenly between loaf pans. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the pumpkin seeds and 1 teaspoon each of the flax seeds and sesame seeds over Batter in each loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 minutes to 1 hour, covering with aluminum foil during last 10 to 15 minutes of baking time to prevent overbrowning, if needed. Let bread cool in loaf pans on a wire rack 10 minutes; run an offset spatula or knife around edges of bread to loosen, and transfer to a wire rack. Let cool completely, about 1 hour.

