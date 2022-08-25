Seeded Pumpkin Bread
When life gives you pumpkin, make sure to save the seeds for this bread.
Recipe Summary
A topping really isn't necessary for classic pumpkin bread, but if you're feeling the fall vibes and want to amp up the experience, then you've found the right pumpkin bread recipe. This seeded pumpkin bread uses pepitas (raw pumpkin seeds), flax seeds, and sesame seeds for crunch, a nice contrast to the pillowy pumpkin bread. Replace the seeds with your favorites nuts, such as slivered almonds or chopped cashews, if you don't have the seeds on hand.
There is one other variation you can deploy for this pumpkin bread recipe: Use an equal amount of pumpkin pie spice instead of the nutmeg if you like the full flavor of that spice versus nutmeg alone. (Pumpkin pie spice does have a bit of nutmeg.)
This recipe for seeded pumpkin bread makes two loaves, so make a pair now, and freeze a loaf for the future. You can wrap the whole loaf in plastic wrap and aluminum foil, and store it in your freezer up to three months. If you'll want a slice at a time versus a whole loaf, go ahead and slice the pumpkin bread after it has cooled, and wrap each slice individually in plastic wrap. Then, when you want a little treat, take out a slice, and let it warm up for about 15 minutes before enjoying.