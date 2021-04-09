Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad
Celebrate field peas in this hearty and delicious salad.
Recipe Summary
Who said you need lettuce to make a salad? This Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad may not call for any greens, but it's loaded with layers of flavor.
A perfectly seared flank steak is the star of the show in this impressive, but achievable weeknight supper. While this meal doesn't take long to come together, it does require a bit of planning: You'll want to allow your steak sufficient time to marinate to soak up all the flavors. Flank steak can be a slightly tougher cut of meat, so this marinade—composed of brown sugar, white balsamic, and olive oil—also helps to tenderize the meat. A tip from the Test Kitchen: It's important to let your steak come to room temperature after marinating so that it cooks evenly; pat the steak dry to ensure a really nice sear. A cast-iron skillet is your best friend for this recipe—it does double-duty to sear the steak and char the vegetables.
A light, bright field pea salad, showcasing the season's best produce, is the ideal companion to a simple cut of steak. The lightly charred corn and bell peppers match the charred, savory notes of the steak to create a well-rounded dish that tastes like it's fresh from the grill, with half of the effort. Craving a little heat? Add a poblano or a jalapeño to the charred peppers. Want to save time? Cook the field peas up to two days ahead; cover and chill. Or substitute drained, rinsed canned ones.