Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated

Celebrate field peas in this hearty and delicious salad.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
marinate:
2 hrs
cook:
5 mins
cool:
5 mins
rest:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Who said you need lettuce to make a salad? This Seared Steak-and-Field Pea Salad may not call for any greens, but it's loaded with layers of flavor.

A perfectly seared flank steak is the star of the show in this impressive, but achievable weeknight supper. While this meal doesn't take long to come together, it does require a bit of planning: You'll want to allow your steak sufficient time to marinate to soak up all the flavors. Flank steak can be a slightly tougher cut of meat, so this marinade—composed of brown sugar, white balsamic, and olive oil—also helps to tenderize the meat. A tip from the Test Kitchen: It's important to let your steak come to room temperature after marinating so that it cooks evenly; pat the steak dry to ensure a really nice sear. A cast-iron skillet is your best friend for this recipe—it does double-duty to sear the steak and char the vegetables.

A light, bright field pea salad, showcasing the season's best produce, is the ideal companion to a simple cut of steak. The lightly charred corn and bell peppers match the charred, savory notes of the steak to create a well-rounded dish that tastes like it's fresh from the grill, with half of the effort. Craving a little heat? Add a poblano or a jalapeño to the charred peppers. Want to save time? Cook the field peas up to two days ahead; cover and chill. Or substitute drained, rinsed canned ones.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together sugar, ½ cup of the vinegar, and ¼ cup of the oil in a small bowl. Transfer to a large ziplock plastic bag; add steak. Seal bag; massage steak and marinade to coat completely. Chill at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Place peas in a large pot; add water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, undisturbed, until peas are tender and just cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain; set aside until ready to use.

  • Meanwhile, remove steak from refrigerator; let come to room temperature, about 30 minutes. 

  • While peas cook and steak rests, whisk together 1 tablespoon of the oil, ½ teaspoon of the salt, and remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar in a small bowl. Set aside vinaigrette.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add corn ears. Cook, turning corn often, until charred, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to skillet, and add bell pepper planks. Cook over medium-high until starting to soften and charred on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove skillet from heat. Remove peppers from skillet; cool about 5 minutes. 

  • Cut corn kernels from cobs; discard cobs. Chop pepper planks into ½-inch pieces. Place corn, peppers, and peas in a large bowl. Add reserved vinaigrette; toss to combine. Set aside until ready to serve.

  • Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Pat dry with paper towels; sprinkle evenly with black pepper and remaining 1 ½ teaspoons salt. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to skillet, and return to heat over high. Add steak; cook until charred on both sides and desired degree of doneness (2 to 3 minutes per side for medium-rare, 125°F). Remove from skillet; let rest 15 minutes. 

  • Slice steak against the grain into ½-inch-thick strips. Spoon field pea mixture onto a platter, and top with sliced steak. Sprinkle with chives and flaky sea salt.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/11/2021