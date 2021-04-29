Seafood Pasta Salad
Upgrade your summer cookout with this crowd-pleaser.
This summertime salad is a hearty mix of shrimp, bell pepper, grape tomatoes, celery, and scallions coated in a flavorful, mayonnaise-based dressing. If you have cooked crawfish or crab on hand, they both work great as an option instead of shrimp too. While any shaped pasta will do, we love a good theme. Medium-sized pasta shells not only play up the sea-inspired fun, but they also work wonders to capture the salad's flavor inside the "cup" of the pasta. A welcomed departure from your typical pasta salad, this Seafood Pasta Salad has a little bit of a kick thanks to a touch of Tabasco. If you're not able to find Creole mustard, whole grain mustard works well as a substitute. To revive tight and cold pasta salad, try stirring in a bit of milk. It will loosen the salad up, and you can add in any seasoning again before serving if needed.