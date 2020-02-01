Sea Salt Ice Cream
If you like salty-sweet desserts, this ice cream will soon be your favorite.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you are a fan of all things sweet-and-salty, then you are going to love this Sea Salt Ice Cream recipe. With a taste similar to salted vanilla, this will give your old stand-by flavors a run for their money.
Traditional ice cream flavors, such as peach, chocolate, or strawberry, definitely have a place on a backyard cookout menu, but make a batch of this homemade ice cream the next time you want something new, and you'll never look at those typical flavors again.
The cup of brown sugar adds some delicious caramel undertones. Don't skimp on the ingredients—you need to use whole milk instead of skim or two percent, and heavy whipping cream instead of half-and-half. Stirring constantly is key to creating a smooth and creamy custard. When you add the egg yolk mixture to the hot milk mixture on the stovetop, stir constantly, over a medium heat, until the liquid coats the back of the spoon. Serve alone or topped with shaved chocolate or crushed pretzels.