Historically, the recipe for Scripture Cake called for just that: scripture. Rather than typical ingredients, the traditional recipe included a list of Bible verses instead, requiring the baker to call on her knowledge of scripture to make the cake (or at least compel her to thumb through the Old Testament). "One cup of Judges 5:25," for instance, meant that you needed a cup of butter. Some historians believe the cake originated in England or Ireland in the late 1700s, but the first printed version of the recipe has been attributed to a June 1897 issue of the Atlanta Constitution (now the Atlanta Journal-Constitution). Scripture Cake was especially popular in southern Appalachia in the late 19th century, where it was used as a 2-in-1 tool to teach young women to bake and to commit Bible verses to memory. Here, we've simplified the recipe, so you don't have to thumb through your Bible with shortening on your hands. And because it makes two loaves of the fruitcake-like sweet, you can keep one for yourself and bring the other to a church potluck or share it with a new neighbor. How's that for gospel hospitality?