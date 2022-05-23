Scallops with Pesto, Corn, and Tomatoes
Summer fresh herbs and vegetables turn this weeknight meal into a celebration of flavor.
There are plenty of things to love about Southern summers, but high on our list are the fresh corn and the juicy, flavorful tomatoes. This recipe makes the most of both of these favorite summertime ingredients, which you can shop for at your local farmer's market.
Our recipe for Scallops with Pesto, Corn, and Tomatoes combines the best produce the season has to offer in one spectacular dish. In this quick seafood supper, seared scallops rest on a bed of sautéed corn, tossed with pesto and burst cherry tomatoes. For a big boost of flavor, the corn cooks in rendered bacon fat.
The real trick of this recipe is to get the perfect sear on your scallops; here's how it's done:
Dry the scallops thoroughly before adding to a hot pan. Cook the scallops undisturbed until the edges are brown. Moving the scallops around in the pan too much will sabotage your sear, preventing them from gaining a lovely golden exterior. Flip them only once, and cook until the centers feel firm.