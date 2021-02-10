Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

It's a side dish turned entrée.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Ham, cheese, potatoes, and a cheesy cream sauce combine to create one casserole that's not messing around. Our recipe testers suggest serving Scalloped Potatoes with Ham as a side for grilled pork tenderloin, with a green salad as an entrée, or underneath an over easy egg for brunch or a hearty breakfast. It's ripe for delicious possibilities, but one thing is for certain, you're not going to want to wait around for the day after Easter for this dish. Of course, it's a great way to use leftover ham, but it's also completely worthy of buying ham just for the occasion. You'll be convinced from the very first bite. One last tip, because we know you're going to want to get our Scalloped Potatoes with Ham on the table in a flash: If you have a mandolin, it will make quick work of slicing all the potatoes and ensure the most even, thin slices. The result? Dreamy, gratin-like layers that will keep everyone coming back for more.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Whisk together heavy cream and flour; set aside.

  • Arrange 2 even layers of potato slices in prepared dish; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Top with one-third of the cheese slices (6 to 8 slices), overlapping to fit; sprinkle with 1/2 cup ham. Pour about 1/2 cup of the cream mixture over the layers. Repeat process 2 more times with remaining ingredients, ending with a fourth layer of potatoes, salt, and pepper. Pour remaining cream mixture evenly over potatoes. Gently wiggle the dish to be sure cream settles into all areas.

  • Bake in preheated oven 1 hour. If potatoes begin to brown too much, loosely cover dish with aluminum foil, venting to allow steam to escape. Bake an additional 30 minutes, partially covered, until potatoes are very tender and top of casserole is golden brown. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

