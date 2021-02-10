Ham, cheese, potatoes, and a cheesy cream sauce combine to create one casserole that's not messing around. Our recipe testers suggest serving Scalloped Potatoes with Ham as a side for grilled pork tenderloin, with a green salad as an entrée, or underneath an over easy egg for brunch or a hearty breakfast. It's ripe for delicious possibilities, but one thing is for certain, you're not going to want to wait around for the day after Easter for this dish. Of course, it's a great way to use leftover ham, but it's also completely worthy of buying ham just for the occasion. You'll be convinced from the very first bite. One last tip, because we know you're going to want to get our Scalloped Potatoes with Ham on the table in a flash: If you have a mandolin, it will make quick work of slicing all the potatoes and ensure the most even, thin slices. The result? Dreamy, gratin-like layers that will keep everyone coming back for more.