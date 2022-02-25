Scalloped Corn Casserole
Timeless comfort food at its finest.
Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin
Recipe Summary
The term scalloped might sound old-fashioned, but this creamy corn casserole with a crisp crumb topping is timeless comfort food. The tempting combination of cream cheese and melted Monterrey Jack acts as the sauce in this recipe, but with none of the work of making a traditional cream sauce. We know that the best part of many casseroles is a crunchy topping, and that's what we get here thanks to generous handfuls of crushed Ritz crackers and panko tossed with melted butter. This casserole emerges from the oven bubbling and golden.