Scalloped Corn Casserole

Timeless comfort food at its finest.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

15 mins
1 hr 25 mins
8
The term scalloped might sound old-fashioned, but this creamy corn casserole with a crisp crumb topping is timeless comfort food.  The tempting combination of cream cheese and melted Monterrey Jack acts as the sauce in this recipe, but with none of the work of making a traditional cream sauce. We know that the best part of many casseroles is a crunchy topping, and that's what we get here thanks to generous handfuls of crushed Ritz crackers and panko tossed with melted butter. This casserole emerges from the oven bubbling and golden.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly coat an 11-by-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Whisk together cream cheese, eggs, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until smooth. Fold in 4 cups of the corn, 1 ½ cups of the Monterey Jack, and 1 tablespoon of the thyme. Set aside.

  • Place half-and-half and remaining 1 cup corn in a blender; process until smooth, about 15 seconds. Add pureed corn mixture to cream cheese mixture in bowl; stir until well combined. Pour into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until sides are set but center is still undercooked and jiggly, 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together crushed crackers, panko, butter, and remaining ½ cup Monterey Jack and 1 tablespoon thyme in a bowl; set aside.

  • Remove baking dish from oven; sprinkle evenly with cracker mixture. Return to oven, and bake at 325°F until set in the center and topping is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve.

