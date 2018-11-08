Savory Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

This holiday season, skip the usual marshmallow-topped casserole and serve this Savory Sweet Potatoe Casserole for a change of pace. Because sweet potatoes are so naturally sweet, they are nicely balanced by this savory Parmesan-herb streusel topping. The topping is made with day-old sourdough bread, but you can use another type of stale white bread such as country white, if you prefer. To cut down on sticky clean up, place the potatoes on a foil-lined baking sheet before roasting them. We promise, no one will miss the marshmallows.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Place potatoes on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until very tender when pierced with a knife, about 1 1⁄2 hours. Cool 30 minutes. Peel and discard potato skins.

    Advertisement

  • Stir together potatoes, shallot, milk, eggs, sage, nutmeg, 1⁄2 cup of the melted butter, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and 1 teaspoon of the pepper with a fork until mostly smooth. Pour mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Combine pecans, breadcrumbs, cheese, and remaining 1⁄2 cup butter, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt, and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Sprinkle pecan mixture in an even layer over potato mixture.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 350°F until topping is golden brown, 28 to 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley.

Chef's Notes

To make ahead, prepare recipe through Step 3. Cover and chill overnight. Let baking dish sit at room temperature while oven preheats. Proceed with recipe as directed in Step 4, increasing bake time to about 45 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/13/2021